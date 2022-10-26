NEWBURYPORT — Becca and Ben Fundis, owners of The Screening Room on State Street, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview the couple about the leap of faith they took to buy the theater mid-pandemic; their love of independent cinema; how they find and select films; their personal all-time favorites; and upcoming features to be shown at the theater.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
