Screening Room reopens Friday under new owners

NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room will be firing up its projector for the first time in months — and under new ownership — on Friday with a socially distanced showing of Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire.”
The film will be shown Friday at 4:45 and 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 2:45, 5:30, and 8:15 p.m. There will also be screenings Monday at 4:45 and 7:30 p.m., and from Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Earlier this year, Screening Room founders Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam decided to sell their State Street theater after 38 years of ownership due to their age and personal health challenges. In July, it was purchased by Ben and Becca Fundis, who recently moved from upstate New York to Newburyport to carry on the business’s legacy.
And now, the Fundises said they are excited to hold screenings of “Kajillionaire,” a crime comedy-drama film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the second step of Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan Monday, allowing The Screening Room to bring in 50 percent of its 99-seat capacity. The Fundises are starting at their own, slower pace. They explained that to keep groups of viewers at least 6 feet apart, they will only be allowing up to about 25 people per show.
“When you look at the room itself, you can’t get more than 25 people in here and keep groups apart,” Ben said, noting that the theater does not have a fixed online ticket system. “The number really depends on the size of groups that come in, and we can’t predict that.”
After purchasing tickets at the front counter, audience members will be given an assigned seat and ushered into the theater. They will also be ushered out of the theater row by row to ensure a socially distanced exit. The theater will open to start selling tickets an hour before the show, but seating won’t begin until just 15 minutes before.
“We don’t want the theater filling up an hour in advance,” Ben said.
Masks will be required to enter the theater and must be worn throughout the film’s entirety. They may only be removed while taking a drink of water.
There will be no concessions available during the theater’s initial screenings, but audience members may bring a bottle of water. No food will be allowed in the theater as a COVID-19 precaution, Ben said.
“Further down the line, we’re going to add to the experience, but we’re going to remain conscious,” he said.
The Fundises said while they don’t expect a flood of customers at this point during the pandemic, they feel ready to get the ball rolling by reopening.
“I think most people are going to wait this out ... . We’re not anticipating a line,” Becca said. “But since the cinema can be open and it’s a small town in a safer zone, I think we should be able to accommodate the people that want to come.”
And because the new owners also realize that some of The Screening Room’s longtime patrons may not be ready for in-person showings, they’re launching the Virtual Screening Room on the theater’s website. The online platform’s first film will be “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” which will be available for a five-day online rental starting Friday.
The Fundises said patrons won’t notice much different in the theater, other than new curtains and a new floor in the lobby.
“We’re slowly making some changes,” Becca said.
The theater’s second featured film will be “On the Rocks,” a father-daughter story starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and directed by Sofia Coppola.
For tickets or more information on The Screening Room, visit www.newburyportmovies.com/.
