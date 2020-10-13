NEWBURYPORT — After a "tame" turnout for its reopening over the weekend, the Screening Room's new owners are staying the course with their in-person screenings and online programming.
After buying the 38-year-old movie theater on State Street from its founders, Ben and Becca Fundis reopened the Screening Room on Friday for its first showings of Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire.”
Ben Fundis said on Monday that none of the screenings came close to filling the theater's limited 25-person capacity for COVID-19, and the shows' light attendance came as no surprise.
While Gov. Charlie Baker's statewide reopening plan would allow the Screening Room to fill up to half of its 99 seats, the Fundises explained last week that they will be opening up at their own, slower pace, allowing only 25 people in at a time.
"We just wanted to test the waters, test the equipment and run a few shows," said Ben Fundis on Monday. "I think people were still a little hesitant, and the weather was nice, so we're not discouraged. We're just going to keep plugging away."
Because of the small crowd, Fundis said there were no safety issues and that everyone in the theater "seemed to feel safe" during the screenings.
The Fundises have also launched the Virtual Screening Room on the theater’s website. The online platform’s first film, “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” is available for a five-day online rental starting Friday.
Screenings of "Kajillionaire" will continue this week from Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The theater’s second featured film will be “On the Rocks,” a father-daughter story starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and directed by Sofia Coppola.
For tickets or more information on The Screening Room, visit www.newburyportmovies.com/.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.