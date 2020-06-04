Screening Room to launch virtual cinema

NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room may be closed to the public but its virtual cinema is set to launch June 12, just 38 years after first opening its doors.
“With every death, there is a rebirth,” said Andrew Mungo, who co-founded the small movie theater at 82 State St. with Nancy Langsam.
Behind closed doors, Mungo and Langsam were preparing to transfer their ownership of The Screening Room to The Actors Studio of Newburyport when COVID-19 put the transaction on hold.
Mungo, who has Parkinson’s disease, said as much as he loves the theater, he’s “just not getting any younger” and maintaining the cinema has become “a chore.” The same goes for Langsam, who continues to cope with problems caused by two serious car accidents.
On June 12, The Screening Room will kick off its new virtual venture with showings of “My First and Last Film,” a documentary exploring universal questions about love and loss, and “For They Know Not What They Do,” a documentary looking at the backlash that followed the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage equality.
Mungo described both films as “high quality,” but small enough that they would otherwise remain under the radar if shared on streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu.
“These are independent films,” he said. “If they were to be available on Netflix or one of the larger giants, they would just die. No one would notice them.”
He said other little cinemas must support these smaller films and by providing access to them online, small theaters such as The Screening Room could build an archive to show more than 100 films, rather than one or a few at a time.
If the theater is able to reopen in some capacity, there could be potential for a small retail section in the lobby, reserved for cards, books, jewelry, music and other creations by local artists, Mungo said. The owners are looking at all options to keep the theater functioning as a resource in the community.
Despite no income these past couple of months, Mungo said The Screening Room has held on.
“I’m not really concerned because if we go down, we go down,” he said.
Mungo also doesn’t see any reason to hold a fundraiser when “there’s much more important things out there” and “people are hungry.”
The theater’s landlord, who has remained the same for 38 years and who Mungo described as “the best landlord we could ask for,” waived April, May and June rent for the owners. With that assistance, The Screening Room has been able to pay other expenses such as utilities and insurance, he said.
The owners have already planned for the first feature they will show if able to reopen for regular business. “The Silence Before Bach” is set to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and among a small number of films not available online, Mungo said.
For more information on the virtual cinema or to view “My First and Last Film” and/or “For They Know Not What They Do” on June 12, visit www.newburyportmovies.com.
A previous story about efforts to transfer The Screening Room’s ownership can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/transfer-of-screening-room-ownership-stalled-by-pandemic/article_5376d7e6-1463-5f6c-be50-ebd2084ebe09.html.
