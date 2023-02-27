NEWBURYPORT — Movie lovers looking to fortify their Oscar bets will be in luck next weekend when The Screening Room and the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival join forces to present a mini film festival of Academy Award-nominated shorts.
The Screening Room at 82 State St. hosts the three-night film festival, which will be presented across three categories – live action, animation and documentary.
The live action program will be presented Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., and include the story of two brothers who reunite on a family farm in Northern Ireland in “An Irish Goodbye,” as well as an Alfonso Cuaron-produced tale about innocence, greed and fantasy at an Italian boarding school in “Le Pupille.”
The animation program will be presented Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and include the story of a young telemarketer who is confronted by a mysterious talking ostrich in “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Believe It.”
The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will then present the documentary short films, including “How Do You Measure a Year?” “The Elephant Whisperers” and “Haulout” on Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Becca Fundis, co-owner of The Screening Room, said her cinema has been partnering with the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival to show Oscar nominees for the past three years.
“It’s going to be a fun weekend and an opportunity to show some shorts,” she said. “These should be a good assortment of films.”
The Screening Room is now showing “Living” with Best Actor Oscar nominee Bill Nighy, as well as an Oscar-nominated documentary feature, “All The Beauty and The Bloodshed.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/oscar-shorts-documentary-tickets-556141011737.
