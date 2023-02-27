Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.