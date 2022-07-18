SALISBURY — Townspeople showed their generosity to the tune of more than $10,000 during a special fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley on Sunday.
The Maple Street Boys & Girls Club was about to kick off its annual $100,000 fundraising auction last month when someone smashed its windows and stole more than $1,000 in cash and several thousand dollars in checks.
Several auction items were also stolen, including roughly $700 in scratch tickets and replica New England Patriots and Boston Celtics championship rings.
Program Director Katie Beal said the annual auction funds the club's yearly operating budget.
Lance Wisniewski, executive director of Salisbury Community TV & Media Center, said he and his public access television station’s board of directors wanted to do something tangible to help out the club. So they put on a televised fundraiser at Uncle Eddie's Oceanfront Tavern that took in $10,073 in donations Sunday afternoon.
"All of our board members were very active in the whole thing and it was just an incredible team effort," he said. "People were responding for a great cause and we are happy that this will help the Boys & Girls Club because they are an incredibly important resource. People love the place."
Beal said the club is now on track to have raised roughly $80,000 of its overall $100,000 goal.
"We were looking to raise about $100,000 with the auction and I know we had about $70,000 with other donations coming in. So this helps to bring us closer to $80,000, with donations still coming in," she said.
Beal also said fundraiser was an amazing event.
"It was really great to see the community come together to support the club and we are very grateful to SCTVMC for bringing all of this together for us," she said.
Wisniewski said SCTV board member Gil Medeiros came up with the idea for the fundraiser and was responsible for pulling the staff together.
"We have supported the Boys & Girls Club in many ways over the years," Wisniewski said. "We really wanted to represent the needs of the whole community and we thought this would be a really good way to do it."
New board member Tabitha Beebe was "a force of nature" when it came to reaching out for donations from area businesses and residents, according to Wisniewski, who said board member John Schillizzi was also helpful.
The fundraiser was broadcast live on SCTV and saw five bands playing from 2 to 7 p.m., including The Southbound Outlaws led by Justin Lainge and Terry Marengi and his son Gavin playing some tunes as well.
Wisniewski thanked his crew members Chris Donnellan and Bob Burns as well as the on-camera hosts, George Burtch and John Housianitis.
