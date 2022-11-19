SALISBURY — It will look a lot like Christmas soon at Blue Ocean Event Center once more than 100 creatively decorated Christmas trees are lit up for the 10th annual Sea Festival of Trees holiday fundraiser.
The festival will open to the public on weekends from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 4, and on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Spirits of Christmas Gala kickoff and awards ceremony will be Friday, Nov. 18.
Proceeds from the festival, presented by Newburyport Bank, will fund the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s carousel building under construction at Salisbury Beach and slated to open in 2023.
The project will mark the return of a historic carousel to the Broadway Mall at Salisbury Beach Center featuring colorful, intricately hand-carved wooden horses, giraffes, camels, goats and chariots.
Festival Event Director Kathy Aiello said since its inception, the festival has welcomed about 220,000 people and generated more than $600,000 in donations.
“The Sea Festival of Trees is a fun, family holiday tradition that supports bringing a treasured tradition back to Salisbury Beach,” Aiello said. “The sky is the limit when it comes to tree donors evolving their imagination to create magically themed trees, and visitors get to experience a truly joyful immersive holiday event while supporting a great cause.”
Visitors will be treated to a variety of attractions with a ticket for standard admission. They will have the opportunity to buy tickets for various special events.
A new feature will be an “Elf”-movie inspired candy cane forest complete with 24 5-foot-tall, hand-carved red and white striped candy canes, an 8-foot-tall narwhal, giant glittering snowflakes, a walk-through Santa’s workshop where visitors can peek inside toy-filled curio cabinets made by North Pole elves, and a toy testing station where children can play with classic toys, the Jester Jack in the Box and Etch A Sketch, according to a press release.
Salisbury Selectwoman Wilma McDonald said she is a “fan” of the event.
“It’s a lovely community event,” McDonald said. “It’s a nice showcase for Salisbury because it brings people to see our town and see the new things that we’ve been doing in the center and its beach area.”
McDonald said she appreciates how the event inspires holiday spirit.
“It’s just a beautiful sight to behold, you know, because it’s Christmasy, it gets you in the mood for the holidays,” McDonald said. “Some trees are more elaborate than others. They almost look as if they’re professionally done.
“And then there are other trees that are done by kids or done by the Boys & Girls Club that just make you smile,” she added. “So there’s a wide variety of selections of trees and it’s just nice. It’s a nice Christmas tradition.”
Tickets are $10 and $5 for children 5 and under, and sold in the Blue Ocean Event Center box office on a first-come, first-served basis daily during festival hours.
For updates and a full schedule of events, visit www.seafestivaloftrees.com or call the Sea Festival of Trees hotline at 978-462-2512.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
