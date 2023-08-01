NEWBURYPORT — Sea Level Oyster Bar took home the coveted team spirit trophy during Monday’s raucous Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Race on Liberty Street.
“We had another awesome year and it was the best turnout ever,” event Chair Cheryl Munick said. “It’s all about having fun and we hope to see everybody again next year.”
The race is designed to bring attention to local restaurants during tourist-heavy Yankee Homecoming week and teams from Sea Level Oyster Bar, Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, Agave, The Grog, Michael’s Harborside, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, The Park Lunch, The Port Tavern, Plum Island Beachcoma, Brine, and Port Vida took part in the festivities.
Local waitstaff had to negotiate a restaurant-themed obstacle course that included hula hoops, tables stacked with water glasses, and children tossing handfuls of Cheerios, all while carrying a full server’s tray to finish the race.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza server Leanne Paparella won $450 as the first-place finisher in the women’s category for the fourth year in a row and said, as a mother of four young children, she has plenty of experience carrying things around.
“I’ve got a constant balancing act going on at home so it gives me plenty of practice,” she said. “The tray is light compared to my kids.”
Paparella added that the true goal of the race was to have fun, while supporting local restaurants.
“Anchor Stone Deck Pizza is the local pizzeria,” she said. “Born and raised in Newburyport and this is what we’re all about.”
The Port Tavern’s Ruby Coppinger took second place in the women’s division, winning $200.
Sea Level waiter Taylor Donovan took home $450 as the first-place finisher in the men’s division and said he was in the right mindset for the race.
“You’ve got to wake up with a positive attitude and choose that today is going to be a good day,” he said. “So, I woke up this morning and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to go at that race, have a good time and do my best.’ So that’s what I did.”
Donovan’s Sea Level teammate, Adam Michaud, came in second and said he tried to stay calm through everything to take home his $200 prize.
“I ended up starting from the back, so it was a little bit of a comeback,” he said. “But I kept it calm and steady and kept pushing through.”
Michaud said being part of the squad that took home the Team Spirit Award (which comes with a traveling trophy of a hand serving a glass of wine) was an additional honor.
“Come out to Sea Level,” he said. “We’ve got a great team with great team players. It’s a fun time.”
Mayor Sean Reardon was joined by Yankee Magazine food editor Amy Traverso and Ms. North Shore Courtney Fucaloro as the race’s three judges.
Traverso said she was focused on the racers’ speed and cleanliness.
“You have to look at how well they held the tray,” she said. “There was also a moment of good sportsmanship when I saw someone get in (Michaud’s) way and instead of getting in a huff, he just kind of went around her. That’s nice to see.”
