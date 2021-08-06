NEWBURYPORT — The threat of rain could not keep Sea Level Oyster Bar from successfully defending its title as it took first place in the Yankee Homecoming Bed Race for the second time in a row Thursday night.
Nine teams, including those from the Newburyport Fire Department, the Merrimac Fire Department, Anna Jaques Hospital, Rocket Insights and Sea Level, took part in the race down Federal Street. The race is organized and sponsored by the Newburyport Lions Club.
Sea Level took first place in the 2019 bed race with a time of 1 minute, 17 seconds, and ran the same boat-themed bed, S.S. Sea Level, once again Thursday night, finishing with a winning time of 1 minute, 14 seconds. The race was not held last year due to the pandemic.
Sea Level server Erin Savage said she is ready to race again in 2022.
“Looks like we’re going for 3 for 3,” Savage said.
The Newburyport Fire Department finished second Thursday with a time of 1 minute, 16 seconds.
“I’ve done this many times in the past so this was very little different than what I expected,” Lt. John Fish said.
Mary McDonald is the director of the nonprofit maker’s space, Tinkerhaus, which fielded what she called a “tinker bed” consisting of a green, painted box spring with a table on top supporting a birdhouse, a wooden person and with a propeller in front.
“This is a person painting a house that they built, a tinker house,” McDonald said. “This could be a birdhouse, a dollhouse, whatever you want.”
Rocket Insights ran a blue, painted rocket ship bed named Lika, with Imogene Robinson inside posing as an astronaut.
“I trained with a little bit of bobsledding and plenty of viewings of ‘Cool Runnings,’” Robinson said, referring to the 1993 film about the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team.
“I’m a little nervous, a little excited,” she said. “But I think we’re going to win this year.”
Rocket Insights founder Jesse Streb guaranteed that his team would win the race.
“She is a heavy, aerodynamic beast,” Streb said of his team’s bed.
Newburyport High School students Noah and Graham Smith led off the race by walking down Federal Street dressed up as hot dogs to promote the high school’s Interact Club.
“A lot of people are giving the hot dogs a lot of attention today,” Graham Smith said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.