Seabrook artist to display work

NEWBURYPORT – The paintings of Seabrook artist Janice Olenio Michienzi will be on display at Anna Jaques Hospital from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4.
The exhibit will include oils and acrylics of "peaceful paintings," pets, landscapes, floral images, "angels and a bit of whimsy," according to the artist.
"Although I have now been painting for over 40 years, it took some many years to find the time to devote to this passion," Michienzi said in a statement. "I dabbled a bit while I raised my family and worked as a radiologic/mammographic technologist, but it wasn’t until my son and daughter were grown and I was working part time that I was able to devote more time to my creative side."
She took lessons from Nicole Murray, an artist and owner of DeClerck Gallery in Plaistow, N.H.
A portion of proceeds from any artwork sold at the hospital goes to the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
