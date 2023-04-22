AMESBURY — A Seabrook contractor already facing two larceny charges was arraigned on a third offense this week in Newburyport District Court.
Raymond Blanton, 39, is accused of agreeing to build a wall for a local resident but never finishing the job after pocketing $7,446. His arraignment Tuesday came roughly six months after he was arraigned on a charge of larceny over $250 from a person over 60 for accepting a $900 check from a South Hampton Road woman but never completing the work.
Earlier in 2022, he was arraigned on a larceny over $1,200 charge when he agree to repave a Newburyport parking lot but failed to complete the job.
During his court appearance on all three charges Tuesday, Blanton was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return May 22 for each offense. A show cause hearing before a clerk magistrate was held Dec. 28.
Amesbury police Officer Ronald Guilmette first spoke to the victim in October and was told he hired Blanton to build a wall in June, a project that was estimated to take three days, and paid him $7,446.
Blanton worked three hours before disappearing with the job not completed. The victim was not ready to press charges but wanted police to contact Blanton with the hope it would inspire him to finish the project.
Guilmette spoke to Blanton, who assured the officer he would get the job done, according to his report.
Guilmette did not hear from the victim until Dec. 27 when he reported that Blanton had not finished the project and now wanted him to face charges.
That demand came weeks after Blanton sent him texts Dec. 8 “complaining about having to get a permit and jump through hoops. These texts took place seven months after Mr. Blanton told (the victim) it was a three-day job,” Guilmette wrote in his report.
The officer returned to the victim’s home that day and saw some work had been done since October. The victim told Guilmette that Blanton and two employees stopped by in November for “a couple hours” to do some work but used cinderblocks instead of the stone he wanted.
“(The victim) was overly patient and gave Mr. Blanton ample opportunity to make good on the contract,” Guilmette wrote in his report, adding that he was going to seek a criminal complaint against the contractor.
Hours after his arraignment, Blanton sent a Daily News reporter copies of what he called “paperwork and permits” that backed his position.
“I am currently working at his house to finish the wall. I was shut down by the town of Amesbury because the way the wall went into the foundation of the garage we needed special permits which took me a while emailing me back and forth which I do have the emails and it was applied for,” Blanton wrote in an email. “I apologize for any inconveniences for anybody but you will also see that this job will be completed that we are on right now with the permits.”
Regarding an earlier larceny charge involving an Amesbury homeowner, Amesbury police Officer Craig Lesage said the 63-year-old victim entered a “verbal contract” with Blanton of Seal Kings to resurface a concrete patio in May.
The woman said she was quoted an estimate of $1,800 and agreed to pay Blanton half as a deposit. The project was expected to begin June 20 and take two or three days.
The victim asked Blanton to sign a contract but he refused. Still, she handed him a check for $900 and made it out to Seal Kings.
The same day, the victim’s husband saw Blanton attempting to cash the check at an Amesbury bank, only to be turned down by a teller because he did not have an account there.
Blanton then returned to the victim’s home and asked her to rewrite the check in his name. She reluctantly did as he asked but made sure to note on the check that it was a deposit for Seal Kings’ work.
June 20 came and went without any work being done. For the next month or so, Blanton ducked the victim’s request to either start work or return her money. Blanton eventually agreed to return the money.
On Aug. 3, the victim read a Daily News story about Blanton’s first larceny charge and called police. That same day, Lesage contacted Blanton by phone and said the money needed to be returned or he would likely face legal action. Blanton said he would return the money by Aug. 24.
That date also came and went without a resolution, prompting Lesage to call Blanton back Sept. 7.
“He was told that he needed to reimburse the victim her money owed ASAP,” Lesage wrote in his report. “He was given more than enough opportunity to make things right but continues to play the ‘yes sir, no ma’am’ game and not follow through.”
A month later, on Sept. 7, Blanton had not reimbursed the victim, prompting Lesage to file a charge against him.
“Raymond promised to return the money but to this date he has not,” Lesage wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
