NEWBURYPORT — Robert Merrill, a Seabrook contractor facing several larceny charges after police say he swindled clients out of thousands of dollars, was arraigned on another larceny charge Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
The latest charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses was filed after local police say he took $3,750 from a Rawson Avenue homeowner to install a patio but did not do the work. Instead, Merrill cashed the money and ignored the homeowners’ emails and phone calls, according to Inspector Christopher McDonald.
The homeowners, according to McDonald, read online that Merrill was arrested last month in Marblehead after a nearly yearlong search and called police, fearing they, too, had been had.
The owner of RJM Contractors faces larceny charges in Newburyport, Amesbury, West Newbury and Haverhill. He had been on the loose since December after failing to appear in court.
Following his arrest, the 32-year-old Merrill was transported to Newburyport District Court and ordered held without bail while awaiting trial.
His arraignment on the new charge was done via videoconference. During the hearing Tuesday, Merrill’s attorney, Tim Connors, told Judge Mary McCabe that his client would likely resolve all charges as soon as his next court appearance Dec. 5.
In his report, McDonald wrote that the homeowners had seen RJM signs in the neighborhood and checked out other work Merrill’s company completed.
“(The homeowner) stated that the work looked good so they called him in hopes that he could install a patio to their residence,” McDonald wrote in his report.
The West Newbury victim told a Daily News reporter that he hired Merrill in September 2021 to replace his front steps and build a new patio and walkway. He gave Merrill a check for $2,250 but had written the wrong date. He then gave Merrill another check for $2,250 with the correct date.
But, according to the homeowner, Merrill deposited both checks and failed to show up to do the work.
Merrill told the homeowner he would start work within a month but after hearing nothing by Nov. 30, he texted Merrill asking for an update. Merrill told him he was in the hospital and very ill.
He assured the homeowner he would begin work soon. But when the homeowner read news reports about Merrill’s pending larceny charges, he contacted the contractor again to ask for more assurance. After hearing nothing, the homeowner said he went to police to file a complaint.
Asked how he heard of RJM Contractors, the homeowner said he spotted a post on a West Newbury Facebook group page. About the same time, he noticed Merrill had posted snow removal services on the same page.
Merrill was initially summonsed to court Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses after police say he pocketed a $4,650 deposit given to him that August by a Newburyport homeowner to do work on his property and did not return the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.
Merrill’s wife, Ashley Perkins, was charged with intimidating a witness after asking the Newburyport victim, via text, to drop the larceny charge in exchange for $4,500. The charge was eventually dismissed.
Merrill stole $6,600 from a local couple who hired him to build a patio and a deck in a similar manner, according to Amesbury police.
The victim in the Haverhill case told a Daily News reporter that Merrill took $5,000 from him after agreeing to build patios for him and his brother over the summer but never did the work.
RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company’s website.
