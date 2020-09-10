SEABROOK — State Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes secured the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday and will move on to face incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in November.
In Seabrook, Feltes led his state primary opponent, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, 294-214.
Sununu earned 993 votes on the Republican ballot, beating challengers Karen Testerman, who received 72 votes, and "Nobody," who did not receive any votes.
In total, Seabrook voters cast 1,081 Republican ballots and 604 Democratic ballots in the primary.
Corky Messner led Republicans in the U.S. Senate race with 482 votes, followed by Don Bolduc (460), Andy Martin (38) and Gerard Beloin (32).
For the Democratic nomination, incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen received 537 votes, followed by Paul J. Krautmann (29) and Tom Alciere (19).
In the congressional race, Matt Mowers earned the Republican nomination statewide, receiving 601 votes in Seabrook. His challengers included Matt Mayberry (198), Michael Callis (64), Jeff Denaro (49) and Kevin Rondeau (47).
Mowers will now face Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, who received 538 votes in Seabrook.
For Executive Councilor, Bruce Crochetiere received 374 votes followed by Janet Stevens (312) and Timothy P. Comerford (175) on the Republican ballot.
Securing the Democratic nomination for District 3 executive councilor, Mindi Messmer led Patty Lovejoy, 338-200.
Incumbent Tom Sherman earned 521 votes in an uncontested race for state senator on the Democratic ticket. On the Republican side, Lou Gargiulo led Regina M. Barnes 687-273.
For state representative in Rockingham District 20, Tim Baxter (671), Aboul B. Khan (518) and Tina Harley (469) led on the Republican ballot. They were followed by Austin Greene (357), William L. Fowler (214) and William Rosser (141).
On the Democratic ballot for state representative for Rockingham District 20, Patricia M. O'Keefe received 479 votes, followed by Greg Marrow (296) and Louis D. Flynn (279).
For state representative for Rockingham District 37, Jason Allen Janvrin led Max Abramson 473-426 on the Republican ballot and E. Elaine Andrews-Ahearn earned an uncontested 507 votes on the Democratic ballot.
For the full election results in Seabrook, visit https://seabrooknh.info/2020/09/results-from-the-september-8th-primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.