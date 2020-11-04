SEABROOK — The following are the general election results from Tuesday:

President/Vice President

Trump/Pence: 2,595

Biden/Harris: 1,973

Jorgensen/Cohen: 71

Governor

Chris Sununu: 3,665

Dan Feltes: 1,144

Darryl W. Perry: 77

U.S. Senate

Corky Messner: 2,555

Jeanne Shaheen: 2,181

Justin O'Donnell: 110

U.S Congress

Matt Mowers: 2,750

Chris Pappas: 1,920

Zachary S. Dumont: 109

Executive Councilor

Janet Stevens: 2,830

Mindi Messmer: 1,768

State Senator

Lou Gargiulo: 2,807

Tom Sherman: 1,909

State Representatives, District 20

Aboul B. Khan: 2,660

Tim Baxter: 2,409

Tina Harley: 2,366

Patricia M. O'Keefe: 1,749

Greg Marrow: 1,279

Louis D. Flynn: 1,150

State Representatives, District 37

Max Abramson: 2,655

E. Elaine Andrews-Ahearn: 1,962

Sheriff

Chuck Massahos: 2,931

Patrick William Rivard: 1,607

County Attorney

Patricia Conway: 3,000

Steven J. Briden: 1,557

County Treasurer

Scott Priestley: 2,791

Ty Quinn: 1,642

Register of Deeds

Cathy Stacey: 2,890

Michael McCord: 1,555

Register of Probate

Ray Tweedie: 2,686

Bob Davidson: 1,747

County Commissioner

Kevin P. St. James: 2,740

Kate Coyle: 1,728

There were a total of 5,013 ballots cast.

