SEABROOK — The following are the general election results from Tuesday:
President/Vice President
Trump/Pence: 2,595
Biden/Harris: 1,973
Jorgensen/Cohen: 71
Governor
Chris Sununu: 3,665
Dan Feltes: 1,144
Darryl W. Perry: 77
U.S. Senate
Corky Messner: 2,555
Jeanne Shaheen: 2,181
Justin O'Donnell: 110
U.S Congress
Matt Mowers: 2,750
Chris Pappas: 1,920
Zachary S. Dumont: 109
Executive Councilor
Janet Stevens: 2,830
Mindi Messmer: 1,768
State Senator
Lou Gargiulo: 2,807
Tom Sherman: 1,909
State Representatives, District 20
Aboul B. Khan: 2,660
Tim Baxter: 2,409
Tina Harley: 2,366
Patricia M. O'Keefe: 1,749
Greg Marrow: 1,279
Louis D. Flynn: 1,150
State Representatives, District 37
Max Abramson: 2,655
E. Elaine Andrews-Ahearn: 1,962
Sheriff
Chuck Massahos: 2,931
Patrick William Rivard: 1,607
County Attorney
Patricia Conway: 3,000
Steven J. Briden: 1,557
County Treasurer
Scott Priestley: 2,791
Ty Quinn: 1,642
Register of Deeds
Cathy Stacey: 2,890
Michael McCord: 1,555
Register of Probate
Ray Tweedie: 2,686
Bob Davidson: 1,747
County Commissioner
Kevin P. St. James: 2,740
Kate Coyle: 1,728
There were a total of 5,013 ballots cast.
