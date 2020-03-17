SEABROOK – The Seabrook Library will be closed to the public through Monday, April 6, because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Library staff will continue to monitor email and phone calls. If you have questions, contact the library at ocean@sealib.org or 603-474-2044.
Susan Schatvet, director of the library, said patrons shouldn't worry about the items they have out. The staff is in the process of changing all due dates to April 11 for now. Patrons also shouldn't worry about items on the hold shelf. Anything that's on the hold shelves when the library closed will still be there when it reopens.
Schatvet said patrons also will place requests during the closure by calling or sending an email. Books will be pulled and the staff will provide curbside pick at 25 Liberty Lane. However, it won't be possible to offer Inter-Library Loan requests.
Library resources online include:
Hoopla – Download/stream music, movies, ebooks, audiobooks, and comics
Overdrive – Download ebooks and audiobooks
Kanopy – Download movies
Ebsco - Full text articles from thousands of magazines, journals, and newspapers. Use your library card number as your Patron ID
HeritageQuest- Family History Research - Contact the library for login information.
Wireless network is available in the parking lot; the network is public library
Refer to "How Do I" on the homepage (https://sealib.org) for instructions on using digital resources.
At this time the library is not accepting donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.