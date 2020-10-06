SEABROOK – The Seabrook Library expanded its service hours this week, opening Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday will remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to library director Susan Schatvet.
Family Storytime on the Lawn begins on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 14 at 10: 30 a.m. Registration is required.
In addition, Schatvet said patrons are allowed to reserve the use of the two study rooms and the two study carrels for one hour as the library expands is services.
The building remains open to the public for browsing and checkout; curbside service will remain available indefinitely. All returns must be made through the outside book return. The library is still offering 30 minutes of computer use by appointment, and only one appointment per day.
Masks and the use of hand sanitizers are required along with adhering to social distancing guidelines.
