SEABROOK – A “stay at home” order by Gov. John Sununu prompted Susan Schatvet, director of the Seabrook Library to close the library to the public and offer digital services only.
The library will be closed for all in-person visits, including curbside pick-up of materials until early May, she said in a press release. The library will continue to provide services and resources online. With a library card, patrons have access to books, movies, music, and on-line learning resources. If you need your library card number or need a card contact the library at ocean@sealib.org.
