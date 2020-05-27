SEABROOK – The staff has been getting Seabrook Library ready for a phased reopening of services.
To comply with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the first phase of the reopening will come with limitations in services to keep patrons and staff members safe.
Once the governor lifts the order, the library will open the doors to the public with the following limitations:
Interim library hours — Monday through Friday, 9 a..m to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Five patrons at a time for social distancing.
Staff will wear face masks when working with the public. It is recommended that patrons wear face masks and adhere to all social distancing measures
No browsing in the stacks, but there will be displays at the front. Staff members will retrieve items. No meeting room, study rooms or café use at this time
Computer use is by appointment only and appointments are limited to 30 minutes. One appointment per day
Bathrooms are unlocked per request to ensure proper social distancing.
