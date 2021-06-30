SEABROOK — Seabrook Library is offering numerous activities and programs this summer.
These include the children’s summer reading program, SeaLib Summer Fun @ Your Library.
There will be two programs, including the Rubber Ducky Club for preschoolers. Registration has begun for SeaLib Summer Reading for ages 6 to 12.
The SeaLib Book-A-Thon for adults benefits Seabrook Community Table. For every 50 books read, the library will donate $10 to the nonprofit organization. The Book-A-Thon runs from July 6 through Aug. 20.
Schedule of activities:
Story time with a take-and-make craft will be held each Friday at 10 a.m.
There will be an adult/family take-and-make each Monday.
Someone from the Squam Lake Science center will be at the library July 15 at 10 a.m.
A craft and activity for all ages will be offered each Thursday at 10 a.m.
July 8, flower pot decorating; July 22, tie dye; July 29, sand art; Aug. 5, mandala painting; Aug. 12, painted tote bags; magician and juggler Robert Clarke, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact the library at ocean@sealib.org, 603-474-2044 or www.sealib.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.