SEABROOK – The Seabrook Library staff announced that effective Monday, May 11, the library is resuming curbside pick of materials. Materials may be requested through the online catalog, by email at ocean@sealib.org or by phone 603-474-2044. All returns must be placed in the book drop.
Staff members are working toward resuming services following federal, state, and local government, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, guidelines.
Residents can continue to borrow digital items and access free Wifi in the parking lot. As the library moves forward it will update the website www.sealib.org, Facebook pages, and local newspapers. For additional information or questions, contact the library by either email or phone.
In a press release, the staff said the goal is to resume all library services as soon as it is safe to do so.
