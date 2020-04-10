SEABROOK – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Seabrook Library building is closed but the library continues to provide the community with information and resources.
The library website, www.sealib.org, and Facebook pages offer resources to help residents stay informed, healthy and entertained.
Residents can access free Wi-Fi in the parking lot and continue to borrow digital items from apps such as Libby and Hoopla. These resources are all free, though some may require patrons to sign in with a library card.
For library card help or questions, contact the library at ocean@sealib.org, or call 603-474-2044.
