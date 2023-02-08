SALISBURY — A Seabrook man faces an unarmed burglary charge following his arraignment last week in Newburyport District Court.
Steven Perkins, 30, recently turned himself in to police in connection with an Aug. 31, 2021, break-in that took place at an Atlantic Avenue home while the owner was there, according to local police.
About 2:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call after a burglary was interrupted by a homeowner who was sleeping. The homeowner confronted Perkins in the living room after he climbed through a front porch window.
Once he was confronted, the man fled from the home and was last seen running down the street, according to police.
Officers searched the area using a K-9 team.
Detective Brian Verney was called to process the crime scene and was able to recover palm and fingerprints. Additionally, Verney gathered DNA left by the burglar.
In December, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services unit examined the prints and obtained a positive match. Perkins was identified as the suspect, promoting Verney to apply for an arrest warrant in early January.
“It is through the dedicated work of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department and especially Detective Brian Verney, in this case, that we hold those whom commit crimes accountable,” Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said in a statement.
Fowler thanked state police for their assistance and added that his department continues to investigate similar cases that may be related to the Atlantic Avenue incident.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
