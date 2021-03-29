SEABROOK – A Seabrook man accused of yelling racial slurs at a Black family at a gas station last summer was fined $5,000 and ordered to stay away from them, according to a release from New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.
In a statement released Monday, Young announced the Rockingham County Superior Court found that 62-year-old John Doran of Seabrook violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
Following a hearing on March 17, the court found that on July 29, 2020, Doran threatened physical force against the victim and the victim's family when Doran pointed a gasoline hose in the victim's direction and stated "get back n----- or I'll f---g burn you! Go back to Africa!" after the victim and the victim's family stopped to address Doran for shouting racial slurs at them at the Valero gas station in Seabrook.
The court concluded the conduct was motivated by animus toward the victim's race and was intended to terrorize or coerce the victim and the victim's family, according to Young's statement.
Because the trial court found that Doran violated the Civil Rights Act, the court ordered him not to contact the victim and the victim's family, and to not knowingly come within 250 feet of them. The trial court also imposed a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid within 30 days of the order.
If Doran violates the court order, he could face future civil and/or criminal penalties that include fines or jail time. The court's order will be in effect for three years but may be extended by order of the court, according to the AG's Office.
Assistant Attorney General Sean R. Locke of the Civil Rights Unit prosecuted the case.
The Civil Rights Unit enforces state and federal civil rights laws, including the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and the New Hampshire Law Against Discrimination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.