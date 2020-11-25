AMESBURY – A Seabrook man arraigned last month on 2017 drug offenses shortly after his release from a New Hampshire prison pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Jessie Michael Gallant, 46, of Walton Road had just served two years behind bars for selling heroin to undercover Seabrook police officers in 2017. About the same time, he also sold heroin to Amesbury police officers.
Following his release in New Hampshire, he was arrested again by Amesbury police and charged with three counts of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) to distribute and three counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws.
On Monday in District Court, Gallant pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.
All but 26 days behind bars was suspended for three years while on probation. While out on probation, Gallant must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay out of trouble with the law. Gallant remains on probation in New Hampshire, according to court records.
The Amesbury charges date back to September and October 2017 and stem from the same investigation that led Seabrook police to charge him then. Another person, Sabi-Lee Donahue, also of Seabrook, was arrested at the same time by Seabrook police.
In May 2018, Gallant pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in and around Seabrook and was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in jail. Donahue also pleaded guilty and served time behind bars as well.
Earlier this month, Donahue was picked up by Amesbury police in Manchester, New Hampshire, and brought to the same courthouse for arraignment.
Donahue drove Gallant to the Macy Street CVS Pharmacy on Sept. 26, 2017, and Oct. 2, 2017, when he sold 3.6 grams and 4 grams of heroin to an undercover Amesbury police officer.
A third buy took place at the former Friendly’s Restaurant on Oct. 5, 2017, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
