AMESBURY — A Seabrook man charged with driving drunk with a 9-year-old girl in the car lost his driver's license for more than a year and was placed on probation for 18 months after reaching a plea deal Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Kevin J. Shaw, 48, of Blacksnake Road admitted a judge could find him guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol, along with child endangerment while OUI, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to court documents.
But as part of a plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor, all jail time was suspended for 18 months while he is on probation. During probation, Shaw must not drive for at least 14 months and pay $1,850 in fees and fines.
Other charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding, were either dropped or filed.
Amesbury police Officer Shawn O'Brien spotted Shaw driving his white Acura through Market Square on Dec. 31 about 8 p.m. and traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to the documents. Moments earlier, witnesses called police to report a woman in a white Acura screaming for help while parked at China Star in Market Square.
O'Brien followed the Acura as it drove down Water Street and then turned onto Chestnut Street before catching up with it at a stop sign leading to Elm Street. The Acura turned right onto Elm Street and then turned left onto Congress Street before O'Brien pulled the driver over.
When O'Brien went to speak to Shaw, the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Also in the car were a woman and a 9-year-old girl.
The woman told O'Brien they had been at China Star but everything was under control and there had been no physical abuse.
Shaw admitted to police he had a few drinks, prompting officers to ask him to take a series of field sobriety tests. Shaw agreed but failed the tests.
He was then arrested and placed in the back of a police cruiser. While conducting a search of the car, police found an opened and an unopened nip of Vodka.
Sgt. David Noyes transported the woman and the 9-year-old girl to the police station. The Department of Children and Families was then notified.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
