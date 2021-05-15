SALISBURY — A Seabrook man struck by a dump truck Thursday afternoon on Collins Street died from his injuries soon after being rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital, according to local police.
Kevin Perkins, 53, was pronounced dead at the Newburyport hospital shortly after his arrival about 2 p.m.
Local police, along with Salisbury firefighters and an Atlantic Ambulance crew, converged on Collins Street after receiving a 911 call about 1:44 p.m.
Emergency medical technicians performed immediate medical aid and rushed Perkins to the hospital. A medical helicopter was awaiting their arrival for transport to a Boston area hospital, but that transport was not necessary.
An initial investigation of the fatal accident showed that Perkins was struck at a very low speed by a small dump truck. The dump truck driver was not injured and had not been charged with any crimes as of Thursday evening, according to Salisbury police.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the two men were co-workers for a small landscaping company and were parking a trailer when the accident occurred.
"It looks like a tragic accident," Fowler said.
En route to the hospital, a first responder was heard over the Fire Department's radio scanner channel saying that CPR was being performed on Perkins.
A state police accident reconstruction team was sent to the scene. Collins Street was closed to traffic while first responders were there, Fowler added.
The accident is under investigation by local police, the state police and the Massachusetts Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.