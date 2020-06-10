SEABROOK – The Seabrook Station nuclear power plant had to be manually shut down for the second time in just over a week by plant operators Saturday night after another unplanned insertion of control rods.
In a notification to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NextEra Energy, the plant's owner, said the plant was running at 100 percent power on Saturday, June 6 when "the reactor was manually tripped" when a group of control rods unexpectedly inserted into the reactor.
The plant previously shut down for the same reason on Friday, May 29.
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of the Amesbury-based C-10, said in a statement Wednesday, "While we've been assured that this mechanical malfunction poses no risk to the public, it's disconcerting that this happened twice in little more than a week. What's going on at Seabrook Station? We'd sure like to know."
Seabrook Station, with 1,244 megawatts of electrical output, was recently granted a 20-year license extension by the NRC through 2050.
