SEABROOK – Local police Officer David Hersey is being praised for risking his life when he kicked in the door of a burning Spruce Court house Wednesday and rescued a man from the flames.
The fire, which claimed the life of another person, is still under investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office. An official there said the victim's identity has yet to be released.
In the hours after the fatal fire, Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker and Teamsters Local 333, which represents local police officers, issued statements heralding Hersey's bravery and dedication to duty.
Hersey, who was a firefighter for 10 years before joining the Seabrook Police Department, was the first to arrive at the burning house at around 10:15 p.m., where he found it engulfed in flames. Neighbors quickly told him that someone was inside. Hersey kicked in the door to the home and spotted a man lying on the floor about 20 feet inside.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Teamsters wrote that Hersey "immediately proceeded into the burning structure, found the victim, and began to feel his way back to the door that had closed behind him. Because he could not see anything, he used his feet to guide himself along the wall to the door. As many of us know from our training, or life experience, it is impossible to breathe under these conditions resulting in an extremely dangerous rescue attempt."
Hersey was able to drag the victim out of the residence, according to Walker.
"Officer Hersey entered the residence to save the life of another person. Police officers are not equipped to deal with the extreme conditions he encountered and his willingness to do so is nothing short of heroic," Walker wrote in an email to The Daily News.
Hersey was transported to Portsmouth Hospital where he was treated and released, according to Walker.
"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim lost in the fire and our thoughts and prayers for the surviving victim. We are proud of Officer Hersey’s willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty and we are grateful to have him resting at home," Walker wrote in the same email.
The town’s online assessor’s database shows that 21 Spruce Court is owned by David Janvrin, who lives on Perkins Avenue. The single-story home was built in 2000 and assessed at $177,900.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
