SEABROOK — A Maine man who was caught in a Hooksett Street basement with an ax Tuesday night was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Circuit Court on burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges, according to local police.
Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after the homeowner reported someone was "banging around in the basement."
When police and K-9 Henry arrived minutes later, they spotted Pelletier in the basement holding a black and yellow ax.
Officers ordered him to drop the ax but Pelletier refused. With the assistance of Henry, officers were able to convince Pelletier to drop the ax and surrender peacefully.
A check of the basement after Pelletier's arrest showed he had damaged the property's HVAC system, with police adding that Pelletier appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines.
“Today, I am especially proud of the responding officers and K-9 Henry, who de-escalated a potentially lethal situation and brought this incident to peaceful resolution. Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day protecting the Seabrook community. This incident highlights their dedication and resolve to protect life and property," Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said.
This incident remains under investigation. Assisting local police were firefighters from the Seabrook Fire Department.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Mone or Officer Thomas Butcher at the Seabrook Police Department, 603-474-5200.
Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222. https://www.facebook.com/hamptoncrimeline.
