SEABROOK — Divers on Saturday recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Tri-Town Pond, according to local police.
At around 4 p.m., local police and firefighters responded to the pond, located in the area of Old New Boston Road after receiving word of a man who slipped under the surface. The pond is located within the Seabrook Town Forest.
Upon arrival, first responders used their available resources to try to locate the victim, to no avail. Conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game were requested to assist on-scene and members of their dive team, located and recovered the victim from the water.
At this time the drowning appears to be accidental and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, local police say.
Local first responders were also assisted by New Hampshire State Police, Kensington police, the Kensington Fire Department, the East Kingston Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Seabrook police Detective Michael Maloney at 603-474-5200 or mmaloney@seabrookpd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.