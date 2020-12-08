SEABROOK – A 35-year-old Hampton woman died early Tuesday afternoon when she lost control of her SUV on Railroad Avenue, the vehicle rolled over and she was thrown onto the road, according to Seabrook police.
Police identified the victim as Rachel Frost. Officers had responded at 1:37 p.m. to the area of 43 Railroad Ave. for a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Officers found a white SUV in the middle of the road and a woman laying in the roadway. Bystanders were performing CPR on the woman when officers arrived. Seabrook officers continued performing CPR until Seabrook Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the victim to the Seabrook Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation shows that Frost was traveling westbound on Railroad Avenue in a 2019 Hyundai Tucson and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Hyundai crossed the eastbound lane before striking a tree, rolling over, ejecting Frost, and stopping in the roadway. A dog in the vehicle was transported to a veterinarian for evaluation. Railroad Avenue was closed for about one hour while officers investigated.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Officer John Mounsey at the Seabrook Police Department 603-474-5200.
