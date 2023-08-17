SEABROOK — The Seabrook School Board is accepting letters of interest from local residents to fill an interim position on its board. Interested individuals must be a registered Seabrook voter and will serve until the March 2024 election.
Those interested should submit letters of interest to: Seabrook School Board, c/o Superintendent of Schools, SAU21, 2 Alumni Drive, Hampton, NH 03842, or by email to:revans@sau21.org.
The closing date is Sept. 5. The process to fill the vacancy will include public interviews to be held at the next regular board meeting on Sept. 12.
