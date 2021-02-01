SEABROOK — Selectmen approved 38 warrant articles last week, including a $26.4 million operating budget for residents to vote March 9.
The town will host a deliberative session Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road.
Voters will be asked to approve a proposed $26,431,800 operating budget in Article 2. If defeated, the default budget will be $26,392,843 as set in 2020. The estimated tax impact would be $9.67 per $1,000, according to the warrant.
Many of the articles are included in the capital improvement plan approved by the Planning Board.
Town Manager Bill Manzi said if he could highlight one special warrant article, it would be Article 11, which asks voters to allocate $495,000 to replace the outfall pipe and brackets that run from the wastewater treatment plant to a discharge area beneath the Route 286 bridge.
Selectmen would also seek state and federal grants for the project.
A similar article has been put before voters before, and it would not affect the tax rate. Manzi said officials attempted to find a lower price for the project, but a bypass pipe is necessary to keep discharge flowing while workers complete the project.
"It's a major project for us because if we lose that pipe, untold disaster happens relative to the wastewater plant," he said.
Manzi also highlighted Article 12, which would enter the town into a two-year agreement to retrofit the 20-year-old wastewater treatment plant.
Grant applications for this project are already in the works, but the project would cost an estimated $2.3 million, including a $500,000 payment for the first year. This project has an estimated impact of $0.183 per $1,000 on the tax rate.
"You simply can't just let it sit there," Manzi said of the treatment plant.
"This is critical equipment to Seabrook and the wastewater plant is a major investment for us," he added. "We're going to need to keep it modern and working."
Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on budget discussions, the town manager said revenues were a concern, but "I think Seabrook has been fortunate in that our revenues have, by and large, held up."
Manzi remains hopeful that the situation "will get better," particularly with vaccine distribution efforts, and that the economy "will come back."
The March election will take place at the community center with polling hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The moderator will process absentee ballots beginning at 1 p.m. on March 9.
To view the full town warrant, visit https://seabrooknh.info/2021/01/2021-town-warrant.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
