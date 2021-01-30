Seabrook smoke shop owner pleads guilty to spice distribution

A Seabrook man who ran two smoke shops in town pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to his role in a nationwide conspiracy to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as “spice” or “K2.”
According to court documents, William Walsh, 56, operated Up N Smoke and The Smoking Monkey in Seabrook where he sold retail quantities of spice, along with rolling papers and glass smoking pipes. Walsh ordered the spice that he sold in his stores from a California-based wholesale spice manufacturing and distribution operation.
At times during the conspiracy, Walsh ordered thousands of dollars of spice per week from his California-based co-conspirators, whose illicit business held itself out as Aroma Superstore, court documents said.
The spice was sold in packages bearing the label “Not For Human Consumption” in an attempt to avoid law enforcement scrutiny, and Walsh instructed his employees not to discuss the fact that the spice was smoked or otherwise used as a drug.
The products were, in reality, intended to be consumed and induce a high similar to other controlled substances. The spice connected to this conspiracy caused one of the defendant’s customers, referred to in court documents as J.S., to fatally overdose.
In November 2019, law enforcement searched Up N Smoke, The Smoking Monkey and Walsh’s residence, seizing approximately 12 kilograms of synthetic cannabinoids packaged for distribution, and more than $676,000 in cash.
Walsh pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, and he is scheduled to appear at a status hearing on March 31. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
In January 2014, a Rockingham County, New Hampshire, Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit Walsh launched as he tried to block a Seabrook ordinance intended to stop the distribution of fake marijuana products in town.
The suit asked the court to declare Seabrook’s synthetic cannabinoid ordinance “null, void and unenforceable” on state-owned roads as it pertained to his businesses, and to prevent police from enforcing the ordinance against his customers.
Judge N. William Delker dismissed the complaint, writing that it included issues that “. . . are so vague, prospective and indefinite, that as to present the court with no judicial standards on which a decision could be based.”
Walsh filed his complaint in November 2013, a month after selectmen approved a town ordinance making unlawful on Seabrook roads, sidewalks or town property the transport, use or possession of synthetic cannabinoids, known as fake weed on the street, or their derivatives, such as salts or isomers.
The unique town ordinance was unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen after dozens of residents pleaded for it to act, claiming synthetic cannabinoids, although legally sold as incense, are addictive when smoked and have ruined lives.
According to Delker’s ruling, Walsh asserted in the complaint that his store sold “incense products,” which “some town citizens think contain synthetic cannabis,” and which has “engendered some hostility in the community.”
Delker wrote that Walsh said one of his customers was arrested, had his vehicle towed, and was charged with violating the ordinance “based upon what he had purchased from my store.”
