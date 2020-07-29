SEABROOK — The Starbucks at 271 Lafayette Road temporarily closed earlier this week for a deep cleaning after an employee reported feeling potential COVID-19 symptoms.
In an email, a spokesperson for the company said it was a precautionary measure and "there is no positive case of COVID-19 with any of our partners here."
The spokesperson said an employee notified management after they were feeling these possible symptoms.
"The respective partner and all other partners that may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating and as a result, due to limited staffing the store is temporarily closed," the spokesperson said.
Starbucks said the store is expected to reopen next week, but did not provide details.
To learn more about symptoms of coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
