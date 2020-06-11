Seabrook Station experiences second unplanned shutdown

SEABROOK – The Seabrook Station nuclear power plant had to be manually shut down by plant operators for the second time in just over a week Saturday night after another unplanned insertion of control rods in the reactor.
In a notification to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the plant's owner, NextEra Energy, said the plant was running at 100 percent power when "the reactor was manually tripped" by a group of control rods unexpectedly inserted into the reactor.
The plant was previously shut down for the same reason May 29.
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director of the Amesbury-based nuclear watchdog group C-10, said in a statement Monday, "While we've been assured that this mechanical malfunction poses no risk to the public, it's disconcerting that this happened twice in little more than a week. What's going on at Seabrook Station? We'd sure like to know."
Seabrook Station, with 1,244 megawatts of electrical output, was recently granted a 20-year license extension by the NRC through 2050.
Lindsay Robertson, spokeswoman for NextEra, said in a statement Wednesday "our operators followed their procedures and training and initiated a manual shutdown of Seabrook’s reactor after an issue with a piece of equipment. All systems responded normally, and the reactor remains shutdown while the repairs are made.
“This is the same system that we worked on recently, but we have determined that additional work and repairs are needed,” she added.
After the shutdown May 29, David Lochbaum, a member of C-10’s advisory board and a former director of the Nuclear Safety Project for the Union of Concerned Scientists, studied the report and told The Daily News that the plant operated as it was supposed to and said the shutdown was “more of an economic event than a safety event.”
Lochbaum also said an unplanned insertion of control rods at a U.S. pressurized water reactor such as Seabrook "occurs about once a year to once every other year."
On Wednesday, Treat said the latest shutdown was not a safety issue, “but still a concern, and definitely an economic hit to NextEra.”
More on C-10 Research & Education Foundation: www.c-10.org.
More on Seabrook Station: http://www.nexteraenergyresources.com/what-we-do/nuclear/seabrook.html.
