SEABROOK – Seabrook Station nuclear power plant officials are seeking public input from residents in six Greater Newburyport communities so the company and local and state emergency management officials can update emergency plans for the nuclear reactor.
A press release from the Framingham-based Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency seeks input from Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Merrimac and West Newbury residents to "assist them in updating emergency plans in the unlikely event of an incident at the plant."
The responses will be used by officials to assist with "preparedness planning," according to MEMA. "This survey is part of Seabrook Station’s emergency planning which is required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission which licenses and regulates Seabrook Station."
The survey asks residents about evacuation, how they would leave if asked to do so by public safety officials, and the estimated time needed to evacuate.
The anonymous survey also asks questions about basic demographics and emergency alert preferences, according to the release. The six communities comprise the Massachusetts cities and towns in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone for Seabrook Station.
The survey, in English and Spanish, will be open for responses until Aug. 31.
To take the survey: https://masurvey.kld.engineering.
Residents who do not have access to the internet, or have difficulty completing the online forms, can call 211 for assistance in filling out the survey. To have a hard copy of the survey mailed to you, contact MEMA at 508-820-2001.
For more: www.mass.gov/info-details/seabrook-nuclear-power-station.
