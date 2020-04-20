SEABROOK — The Seabrook nuclear power plant has been offline since the beginning of the month for its regular refueling outage. And despite the coronavirus pandemic, the process is coming along with staff taking precautions to prevent the virus from spreading, according to a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative.
Seabrook Station — like all nuclear plants — undergoes a refueling outage every two years, usually during the spring or fall when the energy demand is lower. Seabrook’s current outage began April 1.
Lindsay Robertson, spokeswoman for NextEra Energy, the plant’s owner, said in a statement that the company has been “closely assessing” the impact of COVID-19 and urging its employees to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for protecting themselves and others from the virus.
“Just as we do with our emergency situations, we have implemented our pandemic plan and are following our well-established procedures for ensuring continuity of service,” Robertson said in the statement. “This includes limiting access to our control centers to essential personnel only and putting various processes and procedures in place that are designed to limit the spread of the virus.”
Diane Screnci, spokeswoman for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said there haven’t been any nuclear safety concerns during the outage and that the commission’s resident inspectors are making regular visits to the site but doing other work remotely, including monitoring plant data and participating in meetings.
“NRC staff is mostly teleworking, and when they do go into the plants, they’re practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.
Screnci added that NextEra applied for and received an exemption that extends the company’s work hour limits for 60 days, which will give workers more flexibility when scheduling. The NRC granted the exemption Tuesday.
A letter from NextEra to the NRC said the company sought the extension because it anticipated conditions where it could no longer meet standard work-hour controls.
The exemption would allow for “alternative” work hour controls, which NextEra said would help it “complete necessary work, testing, and inspections in a manner that supports both worker and neighboring community safety to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director for C-10, a Newburyport nonprofit that monitors activity at the plant, said members of her organization were concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Seabrook’s refueling outage. But after a conversation with an NRC resident inspector, she said she felt better about how the situation is being handled.
“This thing (COVID-19) is everywhere,” Treat said. “Knowing that they’re taking the risk seriously and are doing their best to keep people safe is reassuring.”
