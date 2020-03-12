SEABROOK — About 26% of voters turned at the polls for the town election Tuesday, and the Police Department benefited from at least four approved warrant articles.
“I’d say in terms of the warrant, 2020 was the ‘Year of the Police,’” Town Manager Bill Manzi said.
Residents voted 876-398 to approve the replacement of outdated and substandard radio equipment now used by the Police Department.
“We felt the system was failing,” Manzi said, emphasizing the need for new communication devices. “That article passed, and we think it’s a good thing.”
The town also approved the creation of two full-time patrolman positions beginning in December. They did not, however, approve a proposal for four full-time firefighter positions.
Chief Brett Walker highlighted the need for more public safety personnel earlier this month when two motor vehicle accidents occurred about the same time, and authorities had to reach out to neighboring departments for additional officers.
Speaking after the election, Walker said, “I’m very grateful to the public for supporting the Police Department.
“To my recollection, this is unprecedented levels of support that we’ve seen at the polls,” he said. “We have one opportunity a year to go to the public and ask for some of these things that we need, and they showed up.”
Additionally, the town voted to add $35,000 to the Police Department capital reserve fund. This money is to be used over the next few years to help replace equipment such as firearms, Tasers, protective vests and digital equipment for cruisers.
Walker said the “yes” votes supported the department in its effort to “reward existing employees and help retain them, and recruit new officers in a competitive market.”
Voters approved contracts for the Seabrook Employees Association, the Seabrook Police Association and the Seabrook Professional Firefighters Association, but they rejected the town’s $24,326,138 operating budget.
Manzi said he was “a little disappointed that the budget didn’t pass.” He said the default budget, $24,249,098, is “fairly identical, so there won’t be a big impact.”
In contested races, Selectman Aboul Khan secured a fifth term with 804 votes. Gregory Tomaszewski followed with 289 votes and Kevin James Corbin Jr. with 173.
Michael Rabideau, James Sanborn III, John Kelley and Paul Knowles were elected to the Planning Board, defeating Dennis Sweeney and George Dow.
For constable, voters chose Timothy Rooney, James Sanborn and William Fowler out of the six candidates.
On the Seabrook School Board, Kelli Huber and Jennifer Hubbard won three-year seats, defeating incumbents Keith Sanborn and Michael Chase.
For the full results, go to https://seabrooknh.info/2020/03/town-of-seabrook-and-seabrook-school-district-2020-election-results.
