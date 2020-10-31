AMESBURY – A Seabrook woman was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following her arraignment Friday in Newburyport District Court on heroin distribution and conspiracy charges dating back to 2017 in Amesbury.
Sabi-Lee Donahue, 33, of Walton Road, Seabrook, was picked up by Amesbury police in Manchester, New Hampshire. Her arrest came days she was released from a New Hampshire prison where she served more than two years behind bars for offenses related to the Amesbury charges, according to an essex County prosecutor.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Allen Swan that Donahue was behind the wheel when Jessie Gallant sold heroin to undercover Seabrook and Amesbury police officers on three separate occasions in September and October, 2017.
In 2018, Gallant and Donahue pleaded guilty to the Seabrook charges and served more than two years in prison before their recent releases.
Gallant and Donahue were then arrested separately by Amesbury police stemming from the alleged undercover buys in that city.
At Gallant's arraignment on Wednesday in the same courthouse, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held on $5,000 cash bail. Gallant and Donahue are scheduled back in court, via video conference, on Nov. 23.
Kennedy said Donahue drove Gallant to the Macy Street CVS Pharmacy on Sept. 26, and Oct. 2, 2017 when he sold 3.6 grams and 4 grams of heroin to an undercover Amesbury police officer. A third buy took place at the former Friendly's Restaurant on Oct. 5, 2017.
Donahue's court appointed attorney, Jack Humphries, asked Swan not to hold his client on bail, saying Amesbury police arrested her at a sober house and she could stay there while awaiting trial.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
