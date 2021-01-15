AMESBURY — A Seabrook woman arraigned in Newburyport District Court in November on multiple drug charges pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to a year in jail.
But as part of Sabi-Lee Donahue's plea deal with Essex County prosecutor, all but 26 days of her sentence, which she already served, was suspended for three years while on probation.
She was charged with heroin distribution and conspiracy.
Donahue, 33, of Walton Road was picked up by Amesbury police in November in Manchester, New Hampshire. Her arrest came days after she was released from a New Hampshire prison where she served more than two years behind bars for offenses related to the Amesbury charges, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
An Essex County prosecutor said Donahue was behind the wheel when Jessie Gallant sold heroin to undercover Seabrook and Amesbury police officers on three occasions in September and October 2017.
In 2018, Gallant and Donahue pleaded guilty to the Seabrook charges and served more than two years in prison before their recent releases.
Gallant and Donahue were then arrested separately by Amesbury police stemming from the alleged undercover buys in that city.
Gallant pleaded guilty to similar charges back in November and was sentenced to a year in jail. All but 26 days behind bars was suspended for three years while on probation.
While out on probation, Gallant must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay out of trouble with the law. Gallant remains on probation in New Hampshire, according to court records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
