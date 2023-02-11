RYE, N.H. — The Seacoast Science Center offers hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities for children on Wednesdays.
This drop-in program, STEAM Powered Afternoons, is from 1 to 3 p.m.
Children, accompanied by adults, can explore self-guided stations and a naturalist will be available to help and answer questions.
The naturalist will lead a group program each day about halfway through the program time. The program may be held indoors or outdoors, so participants should come dressed for the weather.
Admission is free but advance tickets are recommended. Ticketholders can explore the center and Odiorne Point State Park during their visit.
To learn more about the center and purchase tickets, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org.
