RYE, N.H. — Seacoast Science Center announces it was selected as a recipient of a New England Museum Association Excellence Award for its new exhibition, "Our Dynamic Gulf of Maine: A Place of Urgency and Hope."
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” CEO Jim Chase said. “The Gulf of Maine is a vibrant and productive ecosystem, yet it is particularly impacted by climate change and is warming faster than most of the world's oceans. By showcasing the Gulf's astounding beauty and biodiversity, and sharing stories of the implications of climate change and mediation efforts taking place, our goal is to evoke a deep appreciation for this ecosystem and motivate people to take action to preserve and protect the Gulf of Maine and World Ocean.”
The concept, interpretation and fabrication of "Our Dynamic Gulf of Maine" – from plumbing to lighting – was done in house by the center's staff. The design firm Winter Holben Architecture + Design helped to bring the center's conceptual vision to life, according to a news release.
Beyond a new entryway, visitors to the center encounter an expanse of complimentary colors. Deep-blue walls and glowing tanks emulate the cold, underwater marine environment while vibrant oranges represent the growing presence and urgency of warming temperatures, the release said.
Waves flow through the exhibit as shapes on the walls and forms in the furniture – currents connecting all of these elements. The tanks, the true focal point of the exhibit, are now staged as a unified system of whimsical walls and three-sided encasements.
The exhibit features The Lobster Trap teaching station, Adrift in the Deep beautiful jellyfish, and Cashes Ledge: Crown Jewel of the Gulf of Maine.
The centers thanks Davis Conservation Foundation, Partners Bank, UNH Sea Grant, and the people and center board of directors who supported this project. The center also thanks Gaia Live, GetMaineLobster.com, Perch Design Studio, Portsmouth Quality Flooring, the University of New Hampshire School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering, and Winter Holben Architecture + Design for donating their time and services.
For more information about the project's design, visit www.winterholben.com/work/project/gulf-of-maine.
The center, open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is in Odiorne Point State Park, 570 Ocean Blvd., Rye. For more information and tickets, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org.
