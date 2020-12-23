NEWBURYPORT — School Committee member Sean Reardon announced this week he’s running for mayor of Newburyport in 2021, hoping to be “a unifier” who can bridge divisions and move the city forward.
Reardon, a two-term member of the School Committee and the married, father of three, (Oliver, 8, Ruby, 11 and Sadie, 13 on Sunday) announced his candidacy for mayor on Facebook on Dec. 20.
Mayor Donna Holaday has been in the corner office since she was elected to a pair of two-year terms beginning in 2010. After that, the position of mayor was made a four-year term. She was elected to her second four-year term in 2018. She did not return calls from The Daily News on Tuesday for comment about whether she will seek reelection in 2021.
In an interview Tuesday, Reardon said he sees 2021 as a good time to run for mayor.
“I see a lot of division in the city, which I don’t like,” Reardon said. “I think I am a good mix of old and new and I can really bring people together. I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of City Councilors over the years and I feel like I can build some bridges and help move Newburyport forward.”
He ran unsuccessfully for Ward 5 city councilor in 2013 and served on the city’s Parks Commission from 2010-2012. He was appointed to the School Committee in 2017 and ran successfully for reelection in 2019.
“I have served on a number of committees and was involved in the Restore Our Port Pride campaign to restore the stadium at the high school,” Reardon said. “When that School Committee seat opened up, I went for it and have really enjoyed the three-plus years that I have served there.”
Recovering from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in city’s schools and businesses would be one of the first priorities he said he would address, if elected. Reardon also pointed to finding a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services as well as designing and planning for the renovation of the West End Fire Station as other priorities.
“Recovering from COVID-19 is really the focus and working with the small businesses in the downtown and trying to help with their recovery,” Reardon said.
A new fire station and a home for NYS are important issues, but “they are also two of a number of issues,” he said. “I think that there really isn’t that one issue in this election cycle. It won’t be a waterfront that people will necessarily be talking about. There will be a lot of things and I think that next mayor is going to need to prioritize and find creative ways to get some of these moving forward.”
Reardon, a registered Democrat, said he is an independent voter at heart.
“I am really focusing on the municipal level to be able to work with all sides,” he said. “I am trying to be a unifier and work with everybody. I think we have a great situation here in Newburyport. It is a wonderful town that I wanted to stay in and raise my family. We have had a mayor for a long time and she has accomplished a lot. So I think that next person to take that role needs to be a unifier and really have a vision on how to move the city forward.”
Reardon, who is 45, said he’s a “fifth generation Porter” and pointed to his fire chief grandfather Warren Page as a big inspiration.
“I have seen the service that my family has given to the city and that has inspired me to launch my campaign,” Reardon said. “I was a history major in college and, even as a young kid, I was really drawn to politics and history, especially living in a great, historical seaport town like Newburyport. It is really hard not to be.”
His parents, Neil and Patty Reardon, were teachers, and Neil also coached high school girls basketball.
“Leadership has always had a pull for me,” Reardon said. “I have tried to take a leadership role in whatever I am doing. I was vice president in my Newburyport High School Class of 1993, so I have always had the bug for that.”
Reardon holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Ohio State University in 1998 and is working toward his master’s degree in public administration from Capella University where he intends to graduate in 2021.
Reardon taught special education in both Newburyport and the Triton Regional School District for five years. He works as an account executive for a large educational print and technology company.
“I think I have the experience of hearing both sides of the issues and really working to find solutions, both in my current job and in my time on the School Committee,” he said. “Over the past year, the School Committee has had some pretty hot topic issues that we have had to come together on.”
According to City Clerk Richard Jones, candidates will need to collect 50 signatures of registered voters by Aug. 3 to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
