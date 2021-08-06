GROVELAND — The town has formed a search committee to find its first town administrator and plans to hire a consultant to advise and help with the process.
Former Selectman Joseph D’Amore, chairman of the town administrator search committee, said the goal is to present three to six finalists to the Select Board between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24. The board would then name its choice for a town administrator, he said.
The search committee includes Fire Chief Robert Valentine, Police Chief Jeff Gillen, former town Finance Director Greg Labrecque, Town Clerk Beth Cunniff, Finance Committee Chairwoman Ruth Rivard, Director of Economic Development Planning and Conservation Rebecca Oldham, Council on Aging board of directors Chairman Kathryn Alesse, and Janet Nolan, a retired human resources director from the private sector.
“We want to show the public and potential candidates that we are engaged in a very deliberate and highly professional process,” D’Amore said.
D’Amore said the town — under the recommendation of the search committee — plans to hire Community Paradigm Inc. of Plymouth as a consultant to assist with the search and ensure compliance with open meeting laws. Paradigm would also draft appropriate questions to ask candidates while providing guidance on interviews and finding candidates.
“We’ve already received about 20 applications and we began reviewing them during the committee’s first executive session, which was held Thursday night when we met with the consultant, Bernard Lynch, who agreed to meet with us before being hired,” D’Amore said. “I report directly to the Select Board and we will be engaged in weekly meetings until a town administrator is hired.”
The town operates under the supervision of the five-member, volunteer Select Board, but voters at Town Meeting on May 24 authorized the board to hire a town administrator to handle day-to-day operations and financial matters.
D’Amore said this marks a significant evolution in Groveland’s government, which has operated with a finance director as a top administrator since 1989.
“For a little town, this is a big deal,” he said in reference to having a town administrator and eliminating the finance director position.
Voters also approved the dissolution of the current finance director system, allowing Select Board members to reorganize municipal operations around a financial team to be led by the town administrator.
D’Amore said the town administrator would have a host of responsibilities, including serving as chief procurement officer, chief finance officer, chief compliance officer and personnel manager.
The town administrator would also prepare the annual town operating budget for the Select Board. It would also prepare Town Meeting articles for the Select Board, represent the board in negotiations, and advise the board and town departments on grant opportunities.
The town’s last finance director, Denise Dembkoski, left her position last year to become the town administrator for Stow.
The town has since been functioning with the Select Board working in conjunction with Finance Department employees Ellen Petrillo, Michele Beegan and Katheryn Worden.
The town administrator position was posted as offering an annual salary range of $90,000 to $120,000, depending on qualifications. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, D’Amore said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
