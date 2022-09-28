AMESBURY — The search to replace the Amesbury High School Indian is underway, as a survey to see what people would prefer to see in its place will be sent out to the community starting Sept. 30.
Last November, the School Committee voted unanimously to remove the over 75-year-old mascot from the high school. A committee was then formed based on school committee policy to make a recommendation about what the next mascot will be.
The committee tasked with finding a new Amesbury High School mascot is made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, current students and their parents, community members and a school committee liaison.
“We had a kickoff meeting in June and then decided that we would resume work in September because of summer schedules,” Ricci said. “We have now at this point begun our work.”
The first survey was sent to students on Monday, with the hope of getting a wide variety of ideas for a potential new mascot. That same survey will be sent to community members on Friday, Sept. 30, and it will be open until Oct. 12. After that process completes, the committee will then move forward focused on smaller details.
“Our committee will meet again and we will determine next steps for things like smaller focus groups, some community members that we may want to have more detailed conversation with,” Ricci said. “We’re hoping to look for gaps to see maybe where there’s been some underrepresentation to see if we can go out into the community and get with some of those folks.”
Ricci said that after that they will look in early November to put out a final survey that will have more narrowed down choices for the community, to give their input and feedback, with the committee then making no more than two recommendations to the superintendent by Dec. 30.
She went on to say she was happy students were close to once again having a mascot they can call their own.
“I’m excited for our students, I think they’re really looking to having an athletic identity to have a mascot,” Ricci said. “We have great school pride and culture, and so when we have our fan section at games and when students are wearing their gear, I think they’re just really looking forward to knowing what the next identifier will be.”
Agendas for meetings can be found on the city’s website. The link for the survey will go live on Friday, and it will be on the high school website, the city website, and on affiliated social media accounts. Hard copies of the survey can also be picked up and dropped off in person at Amesbury High School.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
