NEWBURYPORT -- The search was called off for a 6-year-old Lowell boy who disappeared into the Merrimack River off Deer Island shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m. pending new information.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Boston received a call at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday, reporting six people, two adults and four children, had fallen in the water while fishing on Deer Island.
Two people, an adult female and one child, were recovered by a Good Samaritan and transferred to emergency medical services for treatment and taken to Anna Jacques Hospital.
Three people, an adult male and two children, were recovered by Amesbury Police Department and transferred to emergency medical services for treatment and taken to Seabrook Emergency Room.
The adult female was recovered unresponsive and later declared deceased.
The six-year-old boy is still missing.
“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
The family has been identified through the fund-raising app gofundme. An account set up by Mark Tremblay said that "Boua and Mason DeChhat tragically drowned on the evening of June 9, 2022 in the Merrimack River by Amesbury, Massachusetts.
"Boua, age 30, heroically tried to save her children, Elyssa, 7, and Mason, 6, who were taken by the water's edge and swept away by the current," according to the gofundme page. "She was able to save Elyssa and hand her off to a fishing boat that came over to help, but drowned trying to save her son Mason.
"They are survived by husband/father Sammy DeChhat, 31, daughter/sister Kayleen, 12, and son/brother Kayden, 14. Two of six in the family died that day. Three of the four children attend the Murkland Elementary School in Lowell, Massachusetts. Any help is appreciated for funeral costs, housing, and support for the family in this incredibly difficult time."
As of about 8 p.m., more than $33,000 had been raised on the site with a goal of raising $100,000.
According to Coast Guard officials, the response and search effort was exhaustive, and included the following resources: a 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Station Merrimack River; MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Air Station Cape Cod; Coast Guard Cutter Finback; Amesbury Police and Fire departments; Newburyport Police and Fire departments; Salisbury Police and Fire departments; Haverhill Fire Department; East Kingston Fire Department; Merrimack Fire Department; 10-person Massachusetts State Police dive team and Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Crews searched 228 square miles for 69 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire called it a "sad situation."
"We've seen several tragedies on the river but not when a whole family was involved," he said."We had a lot of hope last night."
LeClaire said Deer Island is a very popular fishing area with typical Merrimack River conditions. High tide had just ended when the accident took place.
Night Editor Bill Kirk contributed to this report.
