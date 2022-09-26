NEWBURYPORT — Following the retirement of Department of Public Services Director Tony Furnari last month, the city is beginning to search for his replacement.
Furnari retired after 18 years of service to the city.
Deputy Director Jamie Tuccolo has temporarily taken over for Furnari as acting director and Mayor Sean Reardon said the city is bringing in the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass-Boston to assist the city in the search for a permanent replacement.
“They have a lot of experience doing these types of searches and they have done a lot of DPS searches as well,” Reardon said. “That was really appealing and we are just starting that process.”
The mayor added that a search committee is expected to be formed.
Furnari joined the Department of Public Works in 2002. The Salem native left the city to take a similar job in Danvers five years later but would return to Newburyport in 2009.
Furnari was earning $140,268 a year when he retired and Tuccolo is now making the same as acting DPS director.
In other city personnel news, Barry Salt is now serving as the acting deputy fire chief while Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire remains on paid leave.
LeClaire was placed on paid leave July 11 and said at the time he was on paid medical leave and doing well.
Stephen Bradbury has been serving as the acting fire chief since July and Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Salt has also been moved to the acting deputy fire chief position.
“They are both running the department at the moment,” Reardon said.
LeClaire succeeded the late Stephen Cutter as Newburyport fire chief in 2014 and Human Resources Director Donna Drelick confirmed that he remains on paid leave.
LeClaire has been earning $143,963 a year, a salary that Bradbury is also making as acting chief, while Salt is earning $135,271 annually as acting deputy fire chief.
