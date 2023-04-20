AMESBURY — Folks looking to support a good cause can do so while enjoying delicious, fresh-cooked chowder from their neighbors as the second annual Great Amesbury Chowdah Cook-off draws near.
The event will be held April 29 at BareWolf Brewery, 12 Oakland St., from noon to 4 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Amesbury.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers with a mission statement of improving the world one child and one community at a time, with more than 550,000 volunteers serving communities across the globe through local clubs, according to its website.
Co-organizer Craig McPherson of BareWolf Brewery said they reached out to the Kiwanis Club to give the event a charitable connection.
“They provided us with some volunteers actually, and they also cooked some chowder, but we were able to give back to them,” McPherson said.
Eli Bailin, a festival co-organizer, said he has been working on events with the guys at BareWolf for a couple of years.
“Also, being a friend of Craig’s, who is the local foodie and grill master in the area and has been part of similar food contests such as chili fest, we came up with the idea for the Chowdah Cook-off,” Bailin said.
McPherson said that last year they were able to donate $500 to the Kiwanis through the event. This year, with the Kiwanis connection secured, they are hoping to double the donation.
He noted that the event is not limited to clam chowder, with prior entries including corn chowder and even an arctic salmon chowder.
“The teams are getting really creative,” McPherson said.
He said there will be some celebrity judges, including Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, retired New England Patriots player Max Lane and others.
“So we’re looking forward to a fun event,” McPherson said.
Gove said she is excited about the cook-off.
“Festivals and competitions like this are an important part of our community,” she said. “The teams and local businesses who get involved bring all the spirit and the crowd is always lively. I’m happy to be a judge again this year and will bring my appetite.”
Bailin said the cook-off is going to be “bigger and better.”
“We’re taking up the entire parking lot at BareWolf and setting up a big stage for live music and to hand out awards,” he said. “We’re super excited.”
Last year, 300 people attended and nine teams participated, McPherson said. This time, they expect 500 to 600 people with 13 teams prepared to compete.
He said one of his favorite things about the cook-off is watching the teams arrive early and work together to get their chowder ready.
“I think it is a fun part of it because then when we open up the gates to the public at noon, they’re able to see these teams prepping and cooking and everything on-site,” McPherson said.
Bailin shared similar thoughts.
“It’s kind of its own event within the event,” Bailin said.
McPherson talked about how the chowder will be judged, with six samples from each team being brought before the judges.
“They will judge it on taste, consistency and a couple other categories,” he said. “And they will come up with the first and second place.”
Tickets for those age 21 and older are $25 and include a commemorative pint glass and beer. Tickets for ages 6 to 20 are $12. All tickets come with a chance to vote on all the chowder and can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-amesbury-chowdah-cook-off-tickets-568296479067.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
