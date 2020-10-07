NEWBURYPORT — A Rupert A. Nock Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the district learned Monday, marking the second positive case at the school in less than a week.
In a letter to families Monday evening, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the exposure took place outside school and the student has not been in the building for over 12 days, so no staff members have been asked to quarantine.
"However, after completing contact tracing, 13 students across a number of grades have been identified as close contacts based on their activity outside of school," Gallagher said, noting that these students will quarantine for at least 14 days.
At a meeting Monday night, the School Committee discussed COVID-19 metrics and how data will drive any changes to the current hybrid learning model structure at each of the schools.
Committee members had the opportunity to ask questions to four of the district's Reopening Task Force members — Cathy Riccio, district nurse leader and supervisor of health services; Frank Giacalone, Newburyport director of public health; Dr. Jessica Su, an epidemiologist; and Michael Allard, chief operating officer for Home Base.
If COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decrease to under four by Oct. 19 in the area and the seven-day test positive rate remains at 2% or below, the district will transition into its increased in-person hybrid model beginning Nov. 2.
As part of this model, the high school will increase the number of students in the building at a time from 25 to 50%. Additionally, students at the elementary and middle schools, who are already divided into two "cohorts," will alternate each week having a third in-person learning day on Wednesdays.
As part of the discussion, Ricco shared some numbers to show what the health offices are seeing every day in the district.
With 11 days into the school year, 23 students have been dismissed from school for potential COVID-19 concerns, she said.
These students typically have at least two symptoms of concern and the goal of sending them home is to have them wait out their symptoms safely at home and look for other diagnoses.
In addition to two students testing positive for COVID-19 at Nock, the district has also had at least two staff members test positive at Newburyport High School since the start of school, she said.
Riccio added that there are 23 students and 11 staff members under quarantine.
"Our whole goal here is to keep the schools open," Riccio said of all the planning and meetings that have gone into reopening the district.
"If we try to smoosh people in too fast, too close, you're not as safe," she said. "We're walking the line of getting as many kids as we can in, and staying safe."
For more information about the district's transition plans, go to Monday's School Committee packet at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202020-2021/10_5_2020%20SC%20Packet.pdf.
Recordings of previous School Committee meetings can be found at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
